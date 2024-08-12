 'It's The Right Time': Diving Legend & 5-Time Olympic Medalist Tom Daley Announces Retirement
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It's The Right Time': Diving Legend & 5-Time Olympic Medalist Tom Daley Announces Retirement

'It's The Right Time': Diving Legend & 5-Time Olympic Medalist Tom Daley Announces Retirement

Daley's retirement comes after a remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won a silver medal in the men's synchronized 10m platform alongside his partner, Noah Williams.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
article-image

Tom Daley, the iconic British diver and five-time Olympic medallist, has officially announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 30, marking the end of a glittering career that began when he first competed in the 2008 Beijing Games as a 14-year-old prodigy.

Daley's retirement comes after a remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won a silver medal in the men's synchronized 10m platform alongside his partner, Noah Williams.

FPJ Shorts
Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Modi To Meet Indian Contingent Sans Neeraj Chopra In New Delhi On Independence Day
Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Modi To Meet Indian Contingent Sans Neeraj Chopra In New Delhi On Independence Day
'Konkani Log Chu***a Banate Hai': Munawar Faruqui SLAMMED For Controversial Joke, Netizens Urge MNS To Take Strict Action (VIDEO)
'Konkani Log Chu***a Banate Hai': Munawar Faruqui SLAMMED For Controversial Joke, Netizens Urge MNS To Take Strict Action (VIDEO)
‘IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed’: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Disqualification; Video
‘IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed’: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Disqualification; Video
'Till You Get ₹1 Cr Networth, Don’t...’: X User’s Advice Ignites Conversation On Social Media; Netizens React
'Till You Get ₹1 Cr Networth, Don’t...’: X User’s Advice Ignites Conversation On Social Media; Netizens React

This achievement completed his Olympic medal collection, adding silver to the gold and two bronzes he had previously won, securing his legacy as one of the most decorated divers in British history.

Reflecting on his journey, Daley expressed immense pride in his accomplishments, particularly the emotional triumph of winning gold in the individual 10m platform at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. That victory was a pinnacle moment for Daley, who had long dreamed of standing atop the Olympic podium.

"I'm really happy with how everything's gone," Daley told BBC. "It's always hard when you say goodbye to your sport. Lots of things to process, but I think it's the right time. This year felt like such a bonus and I got to compete in front of my family, and my kids. I got to be the flagbearer. So yeah, bucket list ticked off on every occasion."

Read Also
After Medal Pouch, Tom Daley Reveals New Knitted Sweater To Celebrate Silver Win At Paris Olympics...
article-image

Tom Daley comes out of retirement for his son

Following Tokyo, Daley had essentially retired, satisfied with his achievements, but he was later inspired to make a comeback for the Paris Games after his son, Robbie, expressed a desire to see his father dive at the Olympics.

Competing in front of his two children and husband, Dustin Lance Black, in Paris, Daley cherished every moment, culminating in an emotional farewell as he stood on the platform for his final dive.

"I want to be with my family. I'm really excited to be able to spend some time with them and just be able to feel a bit normal for a couple of days."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It's The Right Time': Diving Legend & 5-Time Olympic Medalist Tom Daley Announces Retirement

'It's The Right Time': Diving Legend & 5-Time Olympic Medalist Tom Daley Announces Retirement

Video: Dejected Vinesh Phogat Leaves Games Village After CAS Postpones Verdict On Her Paris Olympics...

Video: Dejected Vinesh Phogat Leaves Games Village After CAS Postpones Verdict On Her Paris Olympics...

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Flies To Germany For Medical Advice On Groin Injury, To Miss Meeting...

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Flies To Germany For Medical Advice On Groin Injury, To Miss Meeting...

‘IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed’: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh...

‘IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed’: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh...

'Jay Shah Keep An Eye On This Player': BJP's Nazia Khan Takes Aim At Shivam Dube Over His Wife's...

'Jay Shah Keep An Eye On This Player': BJP's Nazia Khan Takes Aim At Shivam Dube Over His Wife's...