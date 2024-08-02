After Medal Pouch, Tom Daley Reveals New Knitted Sweater To Celebrate Silver Win At Paris Olympics 2024

Tom Daley Instagram

30-year-old British diver Tom Daley has always been in the talk, not just for his Olympic achievements but also for his creative talent for knitting. Following his recent silver medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Daley took to Instagram to unveil his latest crochet creation, a custom-knitted sweater, celebrating his recent achievement.

In the video, Daley showed his new knitted sweater with detailing in red, blue, and white hues. The sweater featured a knitted design of Paris 24 along with the Eiffel Tower, intricate British flags on the borders, his initial 'TD' written on the left sleeve, number five on the right sleeve, and the name 'Daley' written on the back.

However, this didn't come as a surprise to fans because Daley already hinted at his new creation during the Paris Olympics 2024, where he was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the women's synchronised 3-meter springboard final.

While fans love his new stitched attire, this is not the first time Daley knitted for his Olympic success. After winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Olympian crocheted a custom medal pouch boasting of the UK flag and the Japanese flag.

The athlete reportedly took up knitting during the pandemic in 2020 at the advice of his coach, who wanted him to have something to occupy his mind while recovering. So, he decided to learn the skill of crocheting by watching YouTube tutorials.

Further, expanding his talent, Daley launched his own knitting and crocheting brand, 'Made With Love', in November 2021. Under this brand, he offers a wide range of products, including tote bags, sweatshirts, shirts, and caps.