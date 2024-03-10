 ‘It’s Our Duty To Uplift The Poor & Deprived’: Yusuf Pathan REACTS After Getting TMC Ticket For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘It’s Our Duty To Uplift The Poor & Deprived’: Yusuf Pathan REACTS After Getting TMC Ticket For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

‘It’s Our Duty To Uplift The Poor & Deprived’: Yusuf Pathan REACTS After Getting TMC Ticket For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Yusuf Pathan has been pitted against West Bengal Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader Of Opposition Andhir Ranjan Chowdhary for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Yusuf Pathan | Credits: Twitter/Yusuf Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamta Banerjee for giving him the party ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

On Sunday, TMC announced the list of 42 candidates in West Bengal for the General Elections, which is likely to take place in the month of April-May. The surprise inclusion in the list was Yusuf Pathan, who has been nominated by Mamta Banerjee's party to contest from the Berhampore parliamentary constituency. He has been pitted against West Bengal Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader Of Opposition Andhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

By securing a TMC ticket to contest for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Yusuf Pathan has made his foray into world of politics. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Former Indian all-rounder expressed gratitude to TMC leader Mamta Banerjee for allowing him to become the people's voice in the parliament. He asserted that he will fulfill his duty to uplift poor and deprived section of society.

"I'm eternally grateful to Smt. @MamataOfficial for welcoming me into the TMC family and trusting me with the responsibility to become people's voice in the Parliament. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to uplift the poor and deprived, and that is what I hope to achieve." Yusuf Pathan wrote on X.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘It’s Our Duty To Uplift The Poor & Deprived’: Yusuf Pathan REACTS After Getting TMC Ticket...

‘It’s Our Duty To Uplift The Poor & Deprived’: Yusuf Pathan REACTS After Getting TMC Ticket...

‘You Will Truly Make A Difference’: Irfan Pathan On Brother Yusuf Getting TMC Ticket For Lok...

‘You Will Truly Make A Difference’: Irfan Pathan On Brother Yusuf Getting TMC Ticket For Lok...

'We Were Really Challenged & Pushed ': India Head Coach Rahul Dravid's Inspiring Dressing Room...

'We Were Really Challenged & Pushed ': India Head Coach Rahul Dravid's Inspiring Dressing Room...

‘Snow Pe Chalte Hain Upar’: Sarfaraz Khan’s Funny Chat With Shoaib Bashir During Dharamsala...

‘Snow Pe Chalte Hain Upar’: Sarfaraz Khan’s Funny Chat With Shoaib Bashir During Dharamsala...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former India Cricketer Yusuf Pathan To Fight As TMC Candidate From...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former India Cricketer Yusuf Pathan To Fight As TMC Candidate From...