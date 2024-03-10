‘It’s Our Duty To Uplift The Poor & Deprived’: Yusuf Pathan REACTS After Getting TMC Ticket For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Yusuf Pathan | Credits: Twitter/Yusuf Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamta Banerjee for giving him the party ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

On Sunday, TMC announced the list of 42 candidates in West Bengal for the General Elections, which is likely to take place in the month of April-May. The surprise inclusion in the list was Yusuf Pathan, who has been nominated by Mamta Banerjee's party to contest from the Berhampore parliamentary constituency. He has been pitted against West Bengal Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader Of Opposition Andhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

By securing a TMC ticket to contest for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Yusuf Pathan has made his foray into world of politics. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Former Indian all-rounder expressed gratitude to TMC leader Mamta Banerjee for allowing him to become the people's voice in the parliament. He asserted that he will fulfill his duty to uplift poor and deprived section of society.

"I'm eternally grateful to Smt. @MamataOfficial for welcoming me into the TMC family and trusting me with the responsibility to become people's voice in the Parliament. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to uplift the poor and deprived, and that is what I hope to achieve." Yusuf Pathan wrote on X.