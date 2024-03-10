‘You Will Truly Make A Difference’: Irfan Pathan On Brother Yusuf Getting TMC Ticket For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Yusuf Pathan with his younger brother Irfan (right) | File image

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded his brother Yusuf Pathan for contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The 39-year-old took to his official handle on X and stated that Yusuf's desire to help the needy people of our country will make a difference in the lives of many.

Yusuf Pathan found his name in the nomination list of 42 of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal's Behrampore constituency. The former spin-bowling all-rounder's contender from the Congress party is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as he steps foot in the world of politics for the first time. It's worth noting that Kirti Azad, member of the 1983 World Cup, has also received a TMC party ticket.

Your patience, kindness, help to the needy and service to people even without an official position can be easily noticed. I am confident that once you step into a political role, you will truly make a difference in the daily lives of people @iamyusufpathan — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 10, 2024

Yusuf Pathan was part of India's 2011 World Cup squad:

Meanwhile, Yusuf made his first international appearance in 2007 during the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Johannesburg. He opened the innings with Gautam Gambhir and perished after scoring a quick-fire 15 as India won a thriller. Pathan's ODI debut came in 2008, but made only 3 runs.

In total, he starred in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is and played his final international match in 2012.