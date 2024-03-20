‘It’s Embarrassing For Me’: Virat Kohli Urges Fans To Stop Calling Him ‘King’ At RCB Unbox Event; Watch

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli urged his fans to refrain from calling him 'King Kohli' during the RCB Unbox event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 19.

Kohli is one of the most popular athletes in the world and earned the sobriquet 'King' for his dominance in world cricket over the last decade and a half. Throughout his career thus far, the legendary batter has been carrying the moniker of King whenever he walks out to bat. The moniker was first adopted by the media and commentators and then it became popular among fans and cricketers alike.

In a viral video, Kohli can be seen waiting to speak as the fans were chanting him. Then, Danish Sait asked the former RCB captain, "How is the King feeling?" However, Virat Kohli requested him as well as his fans to stop calling him King as it embarrasses him.

"Firstly, you need to stop calling me that word [King]. I was telling Faf that it is very embarrassing for me when you call me that name every year; just call me Virat," Kohli said at the RCB unbox event.

Virat Kohli has been dominating the world of cricket over the last 16 years, with plethore records to his name. The 35-year-old is often considered one of the greatest batters in the modern-day cricket. Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer among active cricketers in international cricket.

Kohli received rousing welcome at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2024. Even, former RCB skipper lifted the mood of the fans by speaking in Kannada, saying, "“I just want to let everyone know, Idu RCB’ya Hosa Adhaya."