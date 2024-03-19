 'It's An Honour For Me': Javed Miandad Acknowledges Family Ties With D-Company Boss Dawood Ibrahim; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It's An Honour For Me': Javed Miandad Acknowledges Family Ties With D-Company Boss Dawood Ibrahim; WATCH

'It's An Honour For Me': Javed Miandad Acknowledges Family Ties With D-Company Boss Dawood Ibrahim; WATCH

The unexpected disclosure came to light during an interview in Pakistan where Miandad confessed to having known Dawood for a significant period and talked about his first meeting in Dubai.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistani cricketing legend Javed Miandad has openly accepted his association with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, citing it as an honour.

The unexpected disclosure came to light during an interview in Pakistan where Miandad confessed to having known Dawood for a significant period and talked about his first meeting in Dubai.

"It's an honour for me that his daughter is married to my son," Miandad expressed, shedding light on the familial connection between the two.

His admission of a familial tie between their children underscores the depth of their relationship, a connection that has largely remained concealed from the public eye until now.

Furthermore, Miandad went on to praise Dawood, suggesting that the reputed gangster had contributed significantly to the Muslim community. "The things Dawood has done for the Muslim community will be written in golden words," Miandad said, indicating a sense of admiration and respect for the controversial figure.

Read Also
'What Is Javed Miandad Doing In Ranji Trophy?' Netizens React To Rahul Tewatia's Latest Look
article-image

Family bonds since 2005

An ICC Cricket Hall-of-Fame inductee, Miandad is perhaps the most synonymous name with the country's cricketing triumphs. A brilliant batter, Miandad also led the nation to their only ODI World Cup win in 1992 and later held various positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Miandad has a connection with Dawood, as his son, Junaid, has been married to the underworld don's daughter Mahrukh since 2005.

When the wedding took place in August 2005, Dawood apparently missed both the reception and marriage, reportedly to avoid being photographed.

The underworld don is wanted for the Mumbai blasts of 1993, where around 250 people were killed in a series of bombings that rocked the city and changed it forever.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ye Naam Usko Pasand Nahi': Old Video Of Rohit Sharma Calling Hardik Pandya 'Kauwaa' Goes Viral Amid...

'Ye Naam Usko Pasand Nahi': Old Video Of Rohit Sharma Calling Hardik Pandya 'Kauwaa' Goes Viral Amid...

'Most Handsome Cricketer': Fans 'Can't Keep Calm' As Virat Kohli Unveils His New Look For IPL 2024

'Most Handsome Cricketer': Fans 'Can't Keep Calm' As Virat Kohli Unveils His New Look For IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Plays Some Eye-Catching Shots During Nets Session; Video

IPL 2024: Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Plays Some Eye-Catching Shots During Nets Session; Video

'Rohit & Hardik Seating Separately': Netizens Slam MI Theme Song For IPL 2024 Amid Captaincy Row;...

'Rohit & Hardik Seating Separately': Netizens Slam MI Theme Song For IPL 2024 Amid Captaincy Row;...

Cricket Australia Again Postpones Bilateral Series Against Afghanistan Citing Mistreatment Of Women...

Cricket Australia Again Postpones Bilateral Series Against Afghanistan Citing Mistreatment Of Women...