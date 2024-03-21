'It's A Huge Responsibility But I'm Really Excited': Ruturaj Gaikwad After Being Appointed As New Chennai Super Kings' Captain Ahead Of IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad | Credits: Twitter

The newly appointed Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his first thoughts after taking over the leadership duties from MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, March 22.

CSK management pulled off a massive surprise by announcing the departure of MS Dhoni as a captain and the appointment of Gaikwad as the new skipper of the five-time IPL champions. In an official statement, the franchise stated that it was Dhoni who handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad

In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Ruturaj said it is a privilege to lead CSK and added that he is excited about his new role though it's a huge responsibility. The 27-year-old is hoping to learn from MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane in his maiden IPL season as a captain.

"It's a privilege obviously and I'm feeling more than that. It's a huge responsibility but I'm really excited as well because of the kind of group we have." The new CSK skipper said.

"Everyone is experienced enough, so not much of a thing for me to do. I have Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), Jaddu Bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) and Ajju Bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) in the team to guide me. So nothing much to worry, just looking forward to enjoying it (captaincy)." Gaikwad added.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the third captain for Chennai Super Kings after MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. Ahead IPL 2022, Dhoni handed over leadership duties to Jadeja but the latter stepped down as captain after CSK suffered six losses in eight games and gave back captaincy to Dhoni.