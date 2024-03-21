‘Thala Will Forever Be Our Captain’: Fans Heartbroken As MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Skipper 1 Day Before IPL 2024

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

In a massive development, Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, a day before IPL 2024 kicks off. It has come as a significant shock to the fans as they pointed out how Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Dhoni are no longer captains, marking it the 'end of the era'.

Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the 2021 edition, while Rohit Sharma was sacked ahead of the upcoming season. Fans have been speculating since the start of IPL 2023 if it will be Dhoni's last IPL season; however, the ex-Indian captain had kept mum on his plans. Nevertheless, the shock move, a day before the 17th season starts, points towards the fact this indeed could be Dhoni's final appearance in the T20 league.

The Ranchi-born cricketer will nevertheless retire as the joint-most successful captain along with Rohit Sharma as IPL 2023 marked his 5th title win as captain. The 42-year-old is also the most-capped captain as he has led on 226 occasions in the IPL.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Ruturaj Gaikwad replacing MS Dhoni as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2024:

End of an era, IPL will never get el clasico again. pic.twitter.com/VaXgBl2xFr — 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 (@RofiedAyush) March 21, 2024

No Dhoni, no Kohli, no Rohit at the toss at IPL. End of an era. A golden era. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 21, 2024

End of an era officially. pic.twitter.com/OEyJeO0wTE — Me :) (@bodhakai_) March 21, 2024

El clasico and IPL ain't same without these two as a captain, End of an era 💔 pic.twitter.com/2OeslXt3C5 — Mumbai Indians TN FC™ (@MIFansClubTN) March 21, 2024

10 seasons

5 Trophies for Rohit.

3 Trophies for Dhoni.



The end of an El Clasico Era 💔 pic.twitter.com/7558kVpKyo — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) March 21, 2024

First time Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma all three will play as non captains in IPL 2024.

The end of an era 💔 pic.twitter.com/oHd7O0Af3A — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 21, 2024

We will never see Gambhir Rohit Dhoni Kohli leading their IPL side again.



End of an Era!! 💯 pic.twitter.com/mNdavXDbvE — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) March 21, 2024

Forever my captain in yellow and blue. Always. End of an era... Finished on a high. Thank you for everything skip 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ui0mxI04Xy — Sᴜᴊɪ (@Im_Suji) March 21, 2024

Thankyou Captain #MSDhoni 🥹🙏



The End Of an ERA - pic.twitter.com/e7JTMpQHsd — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) March 21, 2024

Expected twist thank you legend #MSDhoni for all the memories ✨💛



The Best Captain Ever in #IPL



Rohit , Dhoni & Kohli no more captains feel like end of an Era. pic.twitter.com/QHv13CsnBm — Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_23) March 21, 2024

END OF AN ERA IN IPL...!!!



- Dhoni not the captain of Chennai.

- Rohit not the captain of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/BOnJ2UFPSy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 21, 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad embarks on his 1st stint in IPL as captain:

Meanwhile, it will be a surreal moment for the right-handed batter as he will captain a franchise for the first time in IPL. Gaikwad has had three consecutive seasons as a prolific run-getter with the bat, smashing over 1400 runs. Hence, he will want to keep that going this year and come into contention for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 to clinch their 5th title.