It will now be a digital ball game for Akash Chopra

Mumbai: Taking on challenges is what former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra is all about, as his commentary moves from on-the-ground to the virtual world. It will be a different ball game for Chopra, who will now be commentator for the world’s No. 1 digital cricket franchise, the World Cricket Championship (WCC).

The former opener has signed up with Nextwave Multimedia (a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Ltd.) which owns the World Cricket Championship franchise. This is the first time a professional cricket commentator will lend his voice to virtual cricket in India. With this shift, he will reach out to over 110 million digital cricket enthusiasts across the globe. "This new road in my career was always on the cards. I feel it has come as a blessing in disguise," Chopra told The Free Press Journal on Tuesday.

After the success of the WCC franchise, the company has rolled out WCC 3, its latest offering. Chopra’s commentary will launch on the platform along with the rollout of the new game. Chopra said, “The World Cricket Championship is the perfect platform for my move to gaming. It will be my first big step into the world of digital cricket.”