'It Was Virat Kohli's Fault': Netizens, Sanjay Bangar Blame Ex-India Captain For Suryakumar Yadav's Run Out vs NZ

Indian cricket fans were not happy with Virat Kohli on Sunday as he was involved in a run out with Suryakumar Yadav in the ongoing match against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

Surya had to sacrifice his wicket in the 34th over of India's 274-run chase as he tried to take a quick single and set off but didn't get the required response from Kohli at the non-striker's end.

Kohli at fault

Kohli was caught ball watching while Surya ran more than half the pitch before being sent back. But it was too late by that time as he got run out at the striker's end.

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar and netizens on social media blamed Kohli for the run out as Surya got dismissed at a crucial juncture in the match with India's score at 191 for 5, still needing 83 runs to win from 16 overs.

"It was Virat Kohli's Fault. Surya was looking towards kohli but kohli was LOOKING towards ball. Feeling sad for surya, NO one wants to get Runout in his first World cup match," Bangar said on commentary.

But Kohli put the dismissal behind him and took charge of the chase along with Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.

India bowl out NZ for 273

Earlier, Mohammad Shami's five-wicket haul helped India bowl out New Zealand for 273 in 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first.

Shami became the first Indian bowler to take multiple five-fors (2) in ODI World Cups.

This happened after Daryl Mitchell scored his third ODI hundred and ended up with a career-best score of 130 while Rachin Ravindra contributed with 75 runs for the Blackcaps.

