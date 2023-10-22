IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Batter To Complete 3,000 Runs In ICC White-Ball Tournaments

Former India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Sunday as he completed 3000 runs in ICC white-ball tournaments during the ODI World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

Kohli first went past former West Indies skipper Chris Gayle's tally of 2,942 runs and then became the first batter in history to go past the 3k-run mark in ICC World Cups (ODI & T20I).

Kohli then got to his 69th ODI fifty to lead India's chase of 274 at the HPCA in Dharamsala. He also went past captain Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-scorer in this World Cup.

Rohit scored 46 in the match and became the first batter to complete 300 runs in this edition before Kohli joined the list and eventually went past the Hitman.

Rohit has 311 runs from 5 ODIs in this World Cup, including one hundred and a half-century. He's averaging just over 62 in the tournament.

Kohli meanwhile, has a hundred and three fifties in India's campaign so far and looks good for another hundred in Dharamsala.

The Indian duo overtook Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, who was leading the list for the past few days with 294 runs from 4 ODIs at 98. Kohli's average in comparison is over 157 at the moment.

India's hopes of victory rests on Kohli's shoulders again as the Men in Blue are five wickets down. But the chasemaster is in the middle and once again weaving his magic with the bat.

Earlier, Mohammad Shami's five-wicket haul helped India bowl out New Zealand for 273 in 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first.

Shami became the first Indian bowler to take multiple five-fors (2) in ODI World Cups.

This happened after Daryl Mitchell scored his third ODI hundred and ended up with a career-best score of 130 while Rachin Ravindra contributed with 75 runs for the Blackcaps.

