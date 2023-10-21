 'Put The Team First': Cheteshwar Pujara Criticises Virat Kohli Over Delaying India's Win vs Bangladesh For his Hundred; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Put The Team First': Cheteshwar Pujara Criticises Virat Kohli Over Delaying India's Win vs Bangladesh For his Hundred; Watch

'Put The Team First': Cheteshwar Pujara Criticises Virat Kohli Over Delaying India's Win vs Bangladesh For his Hundred; Watch

Virat Kohli refused to take singles and was on 97 with India needing two runs to win. He finished the game with a six to get to his century and end the match in style.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
article-image

Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara is not happy with Virat Kohli for slowing down the Indian team's charge against Bangladesh to get to his 48th ODI hundred in the ICC World Cup clash on Thursday.

Kohli refused to take singles and was on 97 with India needing two runs to win. He finished the game with a six to get to his century and end the match in style. The former India captain is just one hundred behind Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI tons.

The century against Bangladesh was Kohli's third in a World Cup and first in 8 years in the tournament's history.

Read Also
County Championship 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara Suspended For 1 Match After Sussex Gets 12-Point Penalty
article-image

Pujara urges players to 'put the team first'

But Pujara questioned Kohli's decision to go for a personal milestone rather than putting the team first in a tournament as important as the World Cup where net run rate comes into play quite regularly.

"As much I wanted Virat Kohli to score that hundred, you have to keep in mind, you want to finish the game as early as possible. You want your Net Run Rate to be at the top.

"If you are in a position where you are fighting for the Net Run Rate, then you don't want to look back and say 'you could have done that'," Cheteshwar Pujara told ESPN Cricinfo.

Read Also
IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Records Galore For Virat Kohli As Team India Storm To Their 4th Successive Win
article-image

"That's where I feel that as a collective decision, maybe you have to sacrifice a bit. You want to look at the team, you want to put the team first, that's how I look at it. You want your milestone, but not at the cost of the team.

"As a player, you always have a choice. But some players feel if they get a hundred, it helps them in the next game. So it depends on what kind of mindset you have," he added.

India have won four games out of four in the tournament so far and will next face table-toppers New Zealand at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (October 20).

Read Also
CWC 2023: Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Equalling and Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of ODI Tons
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs ENG, CWC 2023: Heinrich Klaasen 109 Helps Ruthless South Africa Register Biggest World Cup Win...

SA vs ENG, CWC 2023: Heinrich Klaasen 109 Helps Ruthless South Africa Register Biggest World Cup Win...

'Put The Team First': Cheteshwar Pujara Criticises Virat Kohli Over Delaying India's Win vs...

'Put The Team First': Cheteshwar Pujara Criticises Virat Kohli Over Delaying India's Win vs...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Big Blow For New Zealand As Kane Williamson To Miss Dharamsala Clash; Tim...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Big Blow For New Zealand As Kane Williamson To Miss Dharamsala Clash; Tim...

SA vs ENG, CWC 2023: Ben Stokes Imitates Virat Kohli's Celebration After Taking David Miller's...

SA vs ENG, CWC 2023: Ben Stokes Imitates Virat Kohli's Celebration After Taking David Miller's...

SL vs NED, CWC 2023: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 5 Wickets In Lucknow To Register First Win

SL vs NED, CWC 2023: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 5 Wickets In Lucknow To Register First Win