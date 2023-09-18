County Championship 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara Suspended For 1 Match After Sussex Gets 12-Point Penalty

Out-of-favour India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been handed a one-match suspension in the English County Championship 2023 after his team Sussex received a 12-point penalty.

This was the fourth disciplinary charge levied on the team led by Pujara mainly due to the unsportsmanlike conduct of two of his teammates, Jack Carson and Tom Haines.

He will miss the next game for Sussex against Derbyshire.

“We have made Jack and Tom unavailable for selection for this game at Derbyshire. “Following the umpires and match referee’s decision to charge both players with on field level one and level two offences, we needed to take a stance, and show them we will not condone such behaviours.

“Ultimately it has cost us the availability of Cheteshwar and we have been deducted 12 points. We have also decided it is not appropriate for Ari Karvelas to be made available for selection until the investigation that is in place has been concluded. This provides other players in our squad with a great opportunity to show they can perform at this level, and more importantly contribute towards the team challenging to win matches in the County Championship.

“It is a great shame that these incidents have tarnished what was a fantastic game against Leicestershire, and all the hard work that has gone into the season. I am disappointed for our fantastic members and supporters and can assure them we will be working hard to make sure we are not in this position again,” said head coach Paul Farbrace.

