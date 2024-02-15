'It Was My Wrong Call': Ravindra Jadeja 'Feeling Bad' After Running Out Debutant Sarfaraz Khan In Rajkot Test

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja admitted that it was his fault that Sarfaraz Khan got run out on Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday.

The dismissal took place towards the end of the day's play when Jadeja was batting on 99 and on strike against James Anderson when he tapped the ball towards mid-on and called for a quick single.

Sarfaraz responded immediately but Jadeja sold him the dummy and stopped after running a few paces. Sarfaraz had almost reached the middle of the pitch when he was asked to return by the batter but it was too late by that time as Mark Wood's direct hit caught the non-striker way short of his crease.

Sarfaraz had to walk back dejected on 62 after scoring the joint-fastest fifty for India on Test debut. Captain Rohit Sharma saw everything from the dressing room and threw his cap in anger after the run out.

Jadeja completed to his 4th Test hundred off the next ball but did not celebrate much as he realised his mistake. He later took to Instagram to accept that it was his fault.

"Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan it was my wrong call. Well played," Jadeja posted on his Instagram story.

Jadeja was unbeaten on 110 along with nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav on 1* as India reached 326 for 5 by stumps on the first day after opting to bat first.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with 131 with Jadeja and Sarfaraz playing the supporting roles. Mark Wood picked 3 wickets for England while off-spinner Tom Hartley struck once.

Rohit and Jadeja shared a record 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket after which the latter and Sarfaraz added another 77 runs before the debutant's unfortunate run out.