Video: Rohit Sharma Throws His Cap In Disgust As Sarfaraz Khan Sacrifices Wicket For Ravindra Jadeja’s Century in Rajkot Test

Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma showed his frustration in the dressing room after Sarfaraz Khan was run out at the non-striker’s end on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, January 15.

Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 99 when he hit the ball towards mid-on and called for a quick single but backed out after running a few steps.

Sarfaraz Khan responded to Jadeja’s call without any hesitation and had almost reached the middle of the pitch when the batter backed out of the run. The 26-year-old had no chance of going back to his crease and was run out by a long way due to Mark Wood’s direct hit from mid-on.

Reacting to Sarfaraz Khan's unfortunate run out, Rohit Sharma threw his cap out of anger and uttered a few cuss words as he was visibly unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja for backing out a quick single between the wickets despite Sarfaraz's willingness to run.

Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed for 62 off 66 balls on his Test debut against England in Rajkot. The youngster walked back to the dressing room after equalling Hardik Pandya's Indian record for fastest fifty on Test debut. Sarfaraz registered his maiden Test fifty in 48 balls at a strike rate of 104.2.

Sarfaraz Khan's Test debut knock consisted of nine fours and a six. He formed a 77-run partnership with Jadeja to take India past 300-run mark in first innings on Day 1.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja completed his fourth Test century after nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav joined him in the middle with just couple of overs left for the close of play.

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's centuries put India on top on Day 1

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's batting brilliance put India in driver's seat on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test. India were reeling at 33/3 when Jadeja joined Indian skipper in the middle to carry on hosts' innings.

After ensuring no further fall of wickets in the first session, Rohit and Jadeja dominated England bowlers in the second session. The pair formed a crucial 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket until Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 131 by Mark Wood at 237/4 after Tea.

After Rohit's dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja was joined by Sarfaraz Khan. The youngster put on a good show with the willow in his first Test innings of his career. Sarfaraz managed to replicate his domestic performances in the first innings against England.

After Sarfaraz Khan's wicket, Kuldeep Yadav joined Jadeja at the crease and the latter completing his century in 198 balls.

At the end of Day 1, India posted a total of 326/5 in 86 overs on the board, with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav batting on 110 and 1.