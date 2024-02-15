Viral Pic: Shubman Gill’s Dad Hugs Sarfaraz Khan’s Father After Debutant’s 62 vs England In Rajkot Test

Sarfaraz Khan's and Shubman Gill's father embrace. | (Credits: Twitter)

With one of Team India's latest debutants Sarfaraz Khan translating his strong domestic form into international cricket on day 1 of the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot, the youngster's father couldn't conceal his pride. A picture surfaced after day 1 of the Test of Shubman Gill's father congratulating Safaraz's father for his son's success.

Sarfaraz Khan's long-awaited Test debut came due to the unavailability of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul combined with Shreyas Iyer not making the most of his opportunities. As soon as the 26-year-old was presented with his India cap, he hugged his father, who shed plenty of tears. Sarfaraz's father and wife cheered when he scored his first boundary and reached his half-century off only 48 deliveries.

However, a terrible mix-up and a sensational direct hit by Mark Wood at the non-striker's end only a few minutes before close resulted in the keeper-batter's wicket for 62. It also ended a 77-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma stand tall after England pick up 3 wickets within first hour:

Meanwhile, India ended the day marginally ahead of England after the tourists snared India's 4 out of top 3 cheaply. At 33-3, Ravindra Jadeja joined forces with Rohit Sharma and batted magnificently for their 204-run partnership before the skipper departed for 131.

Sarfaraz provided the much-required impetus before departing as Jadeja remained unbeaten at 110 along with Kuldeep Yadav. The hosts finished the day on 326-5.