ISSF President's Cup: Manu Bhaker wins mixed doubles gold in 10m Air Pistol

Manu Bhaker was in dazzling form on Friday, winning gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Iran's Javad Foroughi at the ISSF President's Cup in Wroclaw, Poland.

Bhaker and Foroughi defeated France’s Mathilde Lamolle and Russian Federation's Artem Chernousov 16-8 in the gold medal match.

This is the second successive time that Bhaker has won gold in this event at the tournament. She had won gold in the previous edition too, in 2019, with Chernousov. The tournament was called the World Cup Final back then.

Bhaker and Foroughi progressed to the final after topping the scoreboard in the first semifinal with a total of 31, narrowly pipping Greece's Anna Korakaki and Serbia's Damir Mikec, who finished with an identical score but eventually won broze. Lamolle and Chernousov topped the other semifinal to progress to the gold medal match.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 10:06 AM IST