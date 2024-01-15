Israel Footballer Sagiv Jehezkel Arrested And Fired By Club After Dedicating Goal To Hostages Abducted By Hamas

Sagiv Jehezkel. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel has faced a stringent action from the Turkish Police officials after dedicating his goal to the hostages taken by Hamas over 100 days ago when the conflict between Israel and Palestine began. The gesture led to Jehezkel getting fired from his club, with reports claiming that Turkish police detained him and questioned him on Monday.

According to The Daily Mail, Turkish justice Yilmaz Tunc is currently investigating the accusation of 'inciting people to hatred and hostility' by openly displaying a note on his bandaged wrist that said '100 days, 7.10'. It also had a symbol of Jewish Star of David emblem.

Sagiv Jehezkel arrives in a court in Antalya to testify for calling to free the hostages. #FreeSagiv pic.twitter.com/XYtgNiGMs8 — Eli Kowaz (@elikowaz) January 15, 2024

The 28-year-old held his arms aloft to display the message after registering a goal for his side the southern Turkish club Antalyaspor over Trabzonspor in Turkey's Super Lig on Sunday.

"It was important to me to point out" - Sagiv Jehezkel

Jehezkel, meanwhile, stated that he doesn't regret displaying that message and believes that the gesture should inspire empathy for the people suffering. He stated:

"It was a gesture for the Israeli hostages in Gaza, a humanitarian gesture. It was important to me to point out that they have been in captivity for 100 days. I didn't want to provoke anyone. I know Turkish feelings, it was just a gesture. I only wrote the number 100 and symbolized half a heart with my hand. This shouldn't incite anyone. On the contrary, it should inspire empathy for the people who have been trapped there for so long."