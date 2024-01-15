 Israel Footballer Sagiv Jehezkel Arrested And Fired By Club After Dedicating Goal To Hostages Abducted By Hamas
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIsrael Footballer Sagiv Jehezkel Arrested And Fired By Club After Dedicating Goal To Hostages Abducted By Hamas

Israel Footballer Sagiv Jehezkel Arrested And Fired By Club After Dedicating Goal To Hostages Abducted By Hamas

Israel footballer Sagiv Jehezkel has faced grave consequences after dedicating goal to hostages abducted by Hamas

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Sagiv Jehezkel. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel has faced a stringent action from the Turkish Police officials after dedicating his goal to the hostages taken by Hamas over 100 days ago when the conflict between Israel and Palestine began. The gesture led to Jehezkel getting fired from his club, with reports claiming that Turkish police detained him and questioned him on Monday.

According to The Daily Mail, Turkish justice Yilmaz Tunc is currently investigating the accusation of 'inciting people to hatred and hostility' by openly displaying a note on his bandaged wrist that said '100 days, 7.10'. It also had a symbol of Jewish Star of David emblem.

The 28-year-old held his arms aloft to display the message after registering a goal for his side the southern Turkish club Antalyaspor over Trabzonspor in Turkey's Super Lig on Sunday.

"It was important to me to point out" - Sagiv Jehezkel

Jehezkel, meanwhile, stated that he doesn't regret displaying that message and believes that the gesture should inspire empathy for the people suffering. He stated:

"It was a gesture for the Israeli hostages in Gaza, a humanitarian gesture. It was important to me to point out that they have been in captivity for 100 days. I didn't want to provoke anyone. I know Turkish feelings, it was just a gesture. I only wrote the number 100 and symbolized half a heart with my hand. This shouldn't incite anyone. On the contrary, it should inspire empathy for the people who have been trapped there for so long."

Read Also
Flight Makes Emergency Landing As Gambian Team's Footballers Struggle Due To Sudden 'Lack Of...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG: 'I'm Sure He's Going To Get Me Out Again', Ben Duckett On Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs ENG: 'I'm Sure He's Going To Get Me Out Again', Ben Duckett On Ravichandran Ashwin

‘My Daughter Makes ₹1.8 Lakh Everyday..’: Deepfake Video Of Gaming App Featuring Sachin...

‘My Daughter Makes ₹1.8 Lakh Everyday..’: Deepfake Video Of Gaming App Featuring Sachin...

‘Batted & Bowled Well In Last 2 LPL Seasons’: Angelo Mathews Slams Former SLC Selection...

‘Batted & Bowled Well In Last 2 LPL Seasons’: Angelo Mathews Slams Former SLC Selection...

‘It’s An Honour To Play With Him’: Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Batting Alongside Virat Kohli

‘It’s An Honour To Play With Him’: Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Batting Alongside Virat Kohli

'The Range I Have Is God's Gift': Shivam Dube On his Match-Winning 63 vs Afghanistan In 2nd T20I

'The Range I Have Is God's Gift': Shivam Dube On his Match-Winning 63 vs Afghanistan In 2nd T20I