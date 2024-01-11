Flight Makes Emergency Landing As Passengers Pass Out Due To Sudden 'Lack Of Oxygen'; Watch Viral Video

Professional footballer Saidy Janko shares shocking visuals. | (Credits: Twitter)

Professional football player Saidy Janko took to social media to bring to notice a life-threatening incident mid-flight. Janko took to his official Instagram handle and shared a clip of how the players of the Gambian Soccer Team came across a dangerous situation amid their flight to Ivory Coast due to lack of oxygen.

In the clip uploaded by Janko, the passengers in the aircraft could be seen sweating and struggling to breathe. With the aircraft losing oxygen all of a sudden, the flyers could be seen passing out. The flight departed from Banjul Airport, but the circumstances forced it to make an emergency landing.

The former Manchester United footballer took to his official Instagram account and revealed how the crew assured of the air conditioner to start once they start flying. But the situation changed drastically.

"After traveling 32 hours in total from Saudi Arabia(Training Camp) to The Gambia with long layovers in Istanbul and Casablanca, we were supposed to fly from Gambia to ivory Coast for the AFCON today. As soon as we entered the small plane that was hired to fly us, we noticed the immense heat that left us dripping in sweat. It was assured to us by the Crew that the air condition would start once we are in the sky.”

The 28-year-old continued:

"The inhumane heat mixed with the occurring lack of oxygen left many people with strong headaches and extreme dizziness. Furthermore, people started falling deeply asleep minutes after entering the aircraft/takeoff. Whilst in the Air, the situation got worse, leaving the pilot with no other option, than initiating an emergency landing back in Banjul airport nine minutes after takeoff. Which happened successfully."

We are grateful that everyone is feeling well: Saidy Janko

Jaiko added that the tournament organisers must take note of this as the consequences could have a been a lot worse if not for the emergency landing.

"If it wasn’t for this, the consequences could have been a lot worse !!!.. knowing what could have happened, if we would have been exposed to the situation for any longer - in an airplane, running out of oxygen. We are grateful that everyone is feeling well but this is a situation that has to be addressed going into the AFCON, as being only one of our obstacles on international duty. This is unacceptable and such has to cease with immediate effect."