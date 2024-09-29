ISPL 2024: Indian Street Premier League Season 2 Trials To Begin From October 1

After the tremendous success of Season 1, the Indian Sports Premier League (ISPL) is excited to kick off trials for Season 2, starting on October 1st. Building on the momentum of last season, ISPL is focused on discovering fresh talent and promoting competitive spirit.

We are proud to have Indian cricket icons Jatin Paranjape and Pravin Amre, former members of the BCCI and IPL selection committees, heading the selection process to ensure it remains fair, accurate, and transparent.

Due to the high interest, we've introduced new spot registration options, allowing players to choose their trial slots based on real-time availability in their city. Registered players will receive a 'Golden Ticket' with a unique QR code via WhatsApp, email, and their ISPL account. With innovations like our barcode system and slot selection, we've made the trials more efficient, allowing thousands of aspiring cricketers to participate effortlessly as we search for the champions of tomorrow," said ISPL League Commissioner Suraj Samat.

Season 1 of ISPL, held in March, captured the imagination of fans, drawing over 12,000 spectators per match and amassing a total attendance of more than 500,000. The tournament was a spectacle, featuring star-studded ceremonies, thrilling matches, and unique innovations like the 'Tip Top' toss, '50/50 challenge,' 'Tape Ball Over,' and '9 Street Runs,' which kept the energy high and fans on the edge of their seats.

Season 2 is set to run from January 26th to February 9th, 2025, with the player auction scheduled for December 15th, 2024. The continued support of cricket legend Bharat Ratna Shri. Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI Treasurer Shri. Ashish Shelar has played a crucial role in ISPL's rapid growth and success. Their commitment, along with the legacy of the late Shri. Amol Kale, has been instrumental in ISPL's mission to find street-level talent and showcase them on a national stage.

As Season 2 approaches, ISPL remains dedicated to unearthing the next generation of cricketing stars. The league will scout talent across 55 cities, divided into five competitive zones, offering incredible opportunities for rising players to shine. With top selectors and officials ready to discover tomorrow's heroes, ISPL is set to redefine India’s cricketing future."

About the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL):

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is India’s pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament played inside a stadium. During this season, Mumbai was the epicentre of new-age cricket entertainment, featuring six competitive teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar. ISPL ignited fresh anticipation among cricket fans across the nation, coming after a spectacular line-up of celebrity superstars taking up the mantle as team owners – Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer), Hrithik Roshan (KVN Bengaluru Strikers), Suriya (Chennai Singams), Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad) and Saif & Kareena (Tiigers of Kolkata). The league not only promised thrilling on-field action but also aspired to revolutionize sports entertainment. Attendees could anticipate a vibrant musical festival with live performances, mesmerizing drone shows, breath-taking laser displays, and DJ Chetas spinning the latest beats, creating a seamless blend of cricket prowess and entertainment extravagance. The ISPL aims to redefine the sports entertainment landscape with this unprecedented fusion.

