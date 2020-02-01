ISL: Mumbai City FC wins narrowly against Northeast United to keep their run alive

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC kept the play-off hopes alive with a win over North East United FC in the Indian Super League game played at Mumbai Football Arena here on Friday.

Courtesy Diego Carlos goal just before the half-time ensured the victory for Islanders 1-0, as the North East failed to capitalise the limited opportunities.

With the win, Mumbai now sit on the fourth spot with 23 points, with three more games to go. The North East, meanwhile, find themselves at the second last of the ranking table with 11 points.

Earlier, in the first half, both side had the chances of an early corner within 10 minutes, despite a cautious approach.