ISL: Mumbai City FC notch up injury-time win over Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai City FC gave their hunt for a Hero Indian Super League play-off spot a massive boost after a dramatic 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.
Noe Acosta's (7') early penalty handed Jamshedpur the lead. But Mumbai City pegged them back, courtesy a header from Amine Chermiti (60') before a late injury-time strike from Bidyananda Singh (90+2’) handed Mumbai the win.
The Islanders are now five points clear of fifth-placed Chennaiyin FC with 26 points from 16 games while Jamshedpur are now seventh on the table and have seen their chances of reaching the play-offs end.
The game sprung to life minutes after kick-off. Sergio Castel headed an Aitor Monroy free-kick straight at Amrinder Singh before Sourav Das made a clumsy challenge that brought down Farukh Choudhary inside the box. Jamshedpur broke the deadlock in the fifth minute as Noe Acosta sent Amrinder the wrong way from the resultant penalty.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)