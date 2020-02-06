ISL: Mumbai City FC notch up injury-time win over Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai City FC gave their hunt for a Hero Indian Super League play-off spot a massive boost after a dramatic 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

Noe Acosta's (7') early penalty handed Jamshedpur the lead. But Mumbai City pegged them back, courtesy a header from Amine Chermiti (60') before a late injury-time strike from Bidyananda Singh (90+2’) handed Mumbai the win.