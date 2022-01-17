ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC postponed

One more Indian Super League (ISL) match has been postponed.

Just two hours before kickoff, organisers announced the match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC which was to be played at 7.30 pm on Monday at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, stands postponed.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team taking into account the inability of Jamshedpur FC to field a team. The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date," the League said in a statement.

"The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly."

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:37 PM IST