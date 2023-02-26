Ishant Sharma reveals lowest point of his career: 'I cried every day for a month'

Ishant Sharma | File picture

India cricketer Ishant Sharma is one of the few fast bowlers in modern era to have played 100 Tests, but his white-ball career was cut short by one misfortune which he considers as the "lowest point" of his career.

Speaking on Cricbuzz's 'Rise of New India' show, Ishant recalled the ODI match against Australia at Mohali in 2013 where he was smashed for 30 runs by James Faulkner, which included a boundary and four sixes.

Ishant said that more than the thrashing he received in that over, the fact that hurt him the most was India lost because of that 30-run over. He added that he cried for almost a month after that match. “My lowest moment was that 2013 match in Mohali against Australia. I don't know if I could ever have moment worse than that because I was...I don't know. It was very tough for me. And it wasn't because I gave away a lot of runs. The thing that hurt me the most was I was the reason behind the team's loss. I was dating my wife at that time and I just spoke to her and I think I just cried for almost a month. I used to call her everyday and cry over the phone saying that team lost because of me,” he said.

Support from teammates

The fast bowler however revealed the support he received from then skipper MS Dhoni and teammate Shikhar Dhawan although he felt that the match compelled people into thinking that he is not a white-ball bowler. “The good thing that happened was Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) came to my room and Shikhar (Dhawan), who was playing that game, also came and said, 'Look you have been doing well (Dekh, tu acha khel raha hai).' Because of that one match there became a perception that I am not a white-ball bowler,” he added.

Ishant was later benched in that series and only managed a handful of appearances in the format, having played his last in 2016.