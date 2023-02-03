Cricketer Ishant Sharma shares unseen pictures from KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding; check wedding album

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023
Days after KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding fellow teammate Ishant Sharma shared some unseen pictures from their wedding
Ishant, who was among the many celebrities that attended the wedding of Rahul and Shetty, took to his official social media handle and shared some pictures
The caption for Ishant's post read, "Congratulations KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty for your new innings. Wish you a lifetime full of happiness and smiles."
The couple tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala
The couple shared pictures from their wedding on social media last week and wrote: "In your light, I learn how to love.
'Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness", the couple added.
Athiya, daughter of Bollywood veteran Suniel and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi.