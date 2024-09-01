'Is Stuart Broad A Flog?' Australian Cricketers Participate In Hilarious Lie Detector Test; Video

Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Top Australian men's cricketers, including captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Usman Khawaja participated in an epic lie-detector test as a video of the same emerged on social media. The players spilled some secrets about their fellow countrymen, including their personal lives, with the players copping shock treatment for giving wrong answers.

The test was conducted during a Fletch and Hindy show on the Fox Network. One of the questions asked by the hosts tp Travis Head was if he drank 35 beers after Australia's ODI World Cup win last year. Usman Khawaja was asked if the Australian team's dressing room environment is better without David Warner in it.

With Bazball becoming a famous term since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum assumed England Test team's charge, Cummins was hilariously asked if the term is bulls**t. The Aussie speedster hilariously answered yes. Cummins was also asked if he is disappointed that David Warner retired.

Australia to be back in action with T20 series against Scotland:

Meanwhile, the Australian team were last involved in an international match in the T20 World Cup 2024. Their long season begins on September 4th with a three-game T20I series against Scotland in Edinburgh.

After playing against Scotland, Australia will begin their England tour on September 11, where they square off in three T20Is and five ODIs. The Men in Yellow's biggest battle of the home summer will be the five-Test series against India, beginning on November 22 in Perth.