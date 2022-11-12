e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Is liye khud ke mulk ko...': Irfan Pathan hits back at Pakistan PM for his cheeky tweet on Team India

India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in the semifinal to crash out of the T20 World Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
Irfan Pathan | Twitter
Former cricketer Irfan Pathan on Saturday gave a befitting reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had taken a cheeky dig at the Indian cricket team after its ten-wicket loss to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup, earlier this week.

Sharif on Thursday posted on Twitter referring to India's one-sided defeat in the semifinal to England and their 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of last year's T20 World Cup while describing the line-up of Sunday's final in Melbourne. These were the only two matches India ever lost in T20 World Cup by 10 wickets.

"So, this Sunday, it's: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup," Pakistan PM had tweeted.

The post immediately went viral with Sharif receiving flak for his tweet.

On the eve of Pakistan's World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, former India all-rounder responded to Sharif's tweet.

"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with ourselves, you look for happiness when others are in trouble. That is why you are not concentrating on your country's well-being)," tweeted Irfan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan captain Babar Azam too was asked about the tweet, during his pre-match presser in Melbourne, and whether such social media posts tend to put more pressure on the team. However, Babar said that he hasn't seen the tweet.

"There is no pressure as such. But sorry to say, I didn't see this tweet so I have no knowledge of it. But yes we just try to give our best against the opposition," he said.

