'His best innings so far': Irfan Pathan praises Suryakumar Yadav's knock against SA on bouncy Perth pitch

ANI

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Sunday lavished praises on star batter Suryakumar Yadav for his gutsy innings against South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup match in Perth.

It was Suryakumar Yadav's half-century which gave India a fighting total of 133/9 against South Africa.

"This is @surya_14kumar's best inning so far. Brilliant," tweeted Irfan.

Suryakumar smashed 68 off just 40 balls. While other batters had no answers to Proteas bowling, he smashed bowlers for six fours and three sixes all over the park.

The batter is going through an incredible run of form this year. In the 2022 calendar year, Suryakumar scored 935 runs in 26 matches across 26 innings at a brilliant average of 42.50. He has scored a century and eight half-centuries this year, with the best score of 117, which came against England.

He is also the highest run-scorer in the format this year.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and put up 133/9 in their 20 overs. It was Suryakumar who struck over half of India's runs as big players like KL Rahul (9), skipper Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (12) struggled against pace in powerplay.

Except for Suryakumar, Rohit and Virat, none of the batters could touch double digits.

Pacers Lungi Ngidi (4/29) and Wayne Parnell (3/15) were the best bowlers for Proteas. Anrich Nortje also got a wicket.

South African innings is in progress.