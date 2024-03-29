'Irony Of Life': Unmukt Chand's Dig At USA Selectors After His Omission From T20 Series For Canada

Unmukt Chand. | (Credits: PTI)

Ex-Indian U19 cricketer Unmukt Chand has taken a dig at the selectors for omitting him from USA's squad ahead of the T20I series against Canada. Chand took to his official account on X and described how the irony of life has caught up to him as people who have complained of unjust practices have followed them equally.

The 15-man squad announced for the 5 T20Is against Canada includes former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson along with fresh faces like Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Andries Gous, Shadley Van Schalkwyk and Nitish Kumar. However, Chand has been excluded despite strong display in three MiLC seasons, aggregating 1500 runs in 45 innings and is the second-highest run-getter in their history.

Irony of life- I keep hearing people cribbing about unfair systems in place and the need for healthy changes but when the same people come to power, they practice the same unjust means too. It’s high time we bring the change within ourselves and stand firm for what’s right 🙏🙏 — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) March 29, 2024

USA Squad to face Canada:

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice captain), Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nostush Kenjige, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Usman Rafiq.

USA are also the co-hosts of the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to begin on 2nd June. They are grouped with India, Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada.