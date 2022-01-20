'Childlike energy': Former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand after playing at the MCG for Melbourne Renegades in BBL11

Unmukt Chand, who became the first Indian player to play in the Big Bash League (BBL), said it was a dream come true for him to play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Chand achieved the feat on Tuesday as he made his debut for the Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes here at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. However, he failed to leave a mark as he scored just six runs in his first game.

"It's been a dream come true 2 play at the @MCG. Felt a childlike energy entering the G. Not the result we wanted, nonetheless, a gud outing. Hopefully can take a lot of +ves from this & apply on my next & coming adventures. Feels good 2 be back on the big stage," Chand tweeted.

Chand, 28, had called time on his playing career in India last year. He represented three IPL franchises - Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals - and had a domestic career spanning more than a decade, including 67 first-class matches.

Chand burst onto the international stage as a teenager in the 2012 ICC U19 World Cup - played in Australia.

He was the player of the match as India won the tournament final, scoring an unbeaten 111 against an Australian side featuring a host of now-BBL stars, including the likes of Travis Head and Ashton Turner.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:36 AM IST