 IRE vs PAK: Mohammad Amir Faces Visa Delay Again; Pakistan To Depart For Ireland Tour Without Pacer
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIRE vs PAK: Mohammad Amir Faces Visa Delay Again; Pakistan To Depart For Ireland Tour Without Pacer

IRE vs PAK: Mohammad Amir Faces Visa Delay Again; Pakistan To Depart For Ireland Tour Without Pacer

The fast bowler's departure has been delayed due to a hold-up in acquiring his visa for Ireland. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remains hopeful that Amir will obtain his visa promptly.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is facing a visa delay for the Ireland tour and therefore, will not be departing on time with the men's team on Tuesday.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to leave for Dublin early on Tuesday morning at 1:30 AM without one vital member of the squad.

The 32-year-old's departure has been delayed due to a hold-up in acquiring his visa for Ireland. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remains hopeful that Amir will obtain his visa promptly.

Amir not a stranger to visa issues

This setback is not new to Amir, possibly connected to concerns stemming from his past involvement in spot-fixing, which led to a brief imprisonment in the UK.

This is not the initial instance Amir has encountered visa delays; a similar scenario arose during Pakistan's preceding tour of Ireland and England in 2018, resulting in his later integration into the team.

Read Also
'India's Worst Nightmare Is Officially Back': Netizens React As Mohammad Amir Returns To Pakistan...
article-image

Pakistan team itinerary

The Pakistan cricket team is going to Ireland to play a series of 3 T20Is. Amir has returned from international retirement for this series which will be Pakistan's penultimate assignment before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in June.

The Men in Green will face England in a series of 4 T20Is after the Irish. They will take on co-hosts United States of America in their first match at the World Cup in Dallas on June 6.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024: Preity Zinta 'Not Very Happy' With Punjab Kings' Campaign After 4 Final-Over Defeats

IPL 2024: Preity Zinta 'Not Very Happy' With Punjab Kings' Campaign After 4 Final-Over Defeats

IPL 2024 Points Table: Live Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Holder

IPL 2024 Points Table: Live Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Holder

Indian Women's And Men's 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify For Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian Women's And Men's 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify For Paris 2024 Olympics

'MS Dhoni Shouldn't Play If...': Harbhajan Singh Calls Out Ex-CSK Skipper For Batting At No.9 In IPL...

'MS Dhoni Shouldn't Play If...': Harbhajan Singh Calls Out Ex-CSK Skipper For Batting At No.9 In IPL...

'One Who Completes Me': Jasprit Bumrah Pens Heartfelt Post To Wish His Wife Sanjana Ganesan Happy...

'One Who Completes Me': Jasprit Bumrah Pens Heartfelt Post To Wish His Wife Sanjana Ganesan Happy...