'India's Worst Nightmare Is Officially Back': Netizens React As Mohammad Amir Returns To Pakistan For T20I Series Against New Zealand

With the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recalling Mohammad Amir back into the national team for the five-game T20I series against New Zealand, the left-arm seamer stands a chance to play in the T20 World Cup 2024 as well. Keeping that in mind, netizens have taken a jibe at Team India as Amir has tormented them on a few occasions.
Amir had retired from international cricket in December 2020, citing mental torture by the PCB. However, the 31-year-old decided to come out of retirement a few weeks ago, expressing his desire to be part of Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. With Imad Wasim also withdrawing his retirement, the PCB decided to include both in the 17-man squad to face New Zealand.
Amir's best peformance against India arguably came during the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval in London. The left-arm seamer cut through India's top-order, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan. The Men in Green had scored 338 in that game and bundled India out for only 158. He has played two T20Is against India, claiming 4 scalps at 7.25.
Here's how the netizens have reacted to Mohammad Amir's comeback:
