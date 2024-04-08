PAK vs NZ: Azhar Mahmood To Serve As Pakistan's Head Coach For Five-Game T20I Series

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will coach the national men's team in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on April 18th in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled it late on Monday, a day before announcing the squad for the series to face a depleted Black Caps.

Mahmood has played 21 Tests and 143 ODIs for Pakistan from 1997-2007 and has experience as a coach, working in the same role during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Collectively, the 49-year-old has snared 162 scalps. Wahab Riaz, who will serve as the team manager, has snared 234 wickets in 154 international matches.

Mohammed Yousuf will be the batting coach, while Saeed Ajmal will continue in his role as the bowling coach from Pakistan's tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan's team management for the home series against New Zealand:

Wahab Riaz (senior team manager), Mansoor Rana (team manager), Azhar Mahmood (head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Saeed Ajmal (spin bowling coach), Aftab Khan (field coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saiman (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Butt (analyst), Irtiza Komail (security manager), Raza Kitchlew (media and digital manager), Zain Maqsood (videographer), Dr Khurram Sarwar (doctor), and Mohammad Imran (masseur).

Pakistan to play 11 T20Is before the T20 World Cup 2024:

Meanwhile, the Men in Green have 11 T20Is to go before the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. After the five T20Is against the Kiwis, Pakistan will lock horns in 3 matches each against Ireland and England.

Pakistan are clubbed in Group A with co-hosts USA, India, Canada, and Ireland for the T20 World Cup.