Canada cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Canada's middle-order batter Nicholas Kirton played a masterful innings of 49 and shared a half-century stand with Shreyas Movva, who stayed unbeaten on 37 as they huffed and puffed to a total of 137-7 in 20 overs in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Ireland. It eventually proved to be a match-winning total as Canada toppled Ireland by 12 runs for their first win in T20 World Cups.

More to come..