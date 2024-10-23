 'Love You Virat Kohli': Young Fan Thanks Star Batter For Signing His Bat Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
Virat Kohli will be in action during the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune, starting on October 24.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Team India's batting star Virat Kohli made a young fan's dreams come true by signing his bat as a video of the same surfaced on social media. The young fan expressed his gratitude and revealed how much he adores the star batter, thereby flaunting the signed bat.

The 35-year-old has quite the fan following in India and abroad due to his batting exploits across formats in the last decade. The right-handed batter had been on song during the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but fell for 70 in the last ball of day three.

Meanwhile, the fan, who seemed to have been waiting for a long time for Kohli's sing on his bat said in the video:

"I'm so grateful. I just got Virat Kohli's signature. Dreams come true. I love you Virat Kohli."

India out to level the three-Test series against New Zealand:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and co. are under some pressure after sustaining a crushing eight-wicket defeat to the Black Caps in Bengaluru. Hence, they must win in Pune to stay in the series. India haven't lost more than one home Test in a home series since the 2012-13 series against England. It was also their last home series defeat.

The Indian team have also been 0-1 down in a series on three occasions before, but have come back to win it. Should New Zealand win in Pune, it will be their first-ever series victory on Indian soil.

