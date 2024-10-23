On This Day In 2022: Virat Kohli Owned MCG With Memorable Knock To Help India Register Famous Win Over Pakistan In T20 World Cup

Image: X

The match between India and Pakistan during the 2022 T20 World Cup had all the drama, emotion and tension that any other showdown promises. Not only did the match produce a nail-biting finish but Virat Kohli’s heroics at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), left the cricket fans around the world stunned.

Early struggle for India

Chasing 160 to win, India found themselves in a tricky position with Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, reduced India to 31 for 4 inside the first seven overs. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav fell early, but things got even worse when Axar Patel was run out soon after. India needed someone to step up and save the match.

It was Kohli and Hardik Pandya, began the rescue act. Both players kept on ticking the scoreboard with occasional boundaries. A 113-run partnership between the two brought India back into the game.

The shot of an Emperor

The match was heading towards the climax with India still needing 48 runs from the last three overs. At one point in time, the equation seemed nearly impossible. But India had hope with Kohli at the crease. The match was completely turned in the 19th over which was bowled by Haris Rauf.

In that very over Kohli produced two unbelievable sixes off Haris Rauf that shifted the momentum of the match. The first six came off a back-foot punch over long-on. ICC officially announced Virat Kohli's six off Haris as 'Shot Of The Century'. The second, a flick over fine-leg bringing the packed house at the MCG to its feet.

Suddenly, India needed 16 runs from the final six balls​. Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan’s left-arm spinner, was given the task to defend the runs in the final over. The momentum swung in Pakistan's favour after Hardik Pandya was dismissed on the very first ball. Kohli dispatched the fourth delivery, a waist-high no-ball for a six. With the free-hit delivery, India scrambled three byes, keeping their hopes alive.

Dinesh Karthik was stumped with two runs still needed from two balls. In such a high-pressure situation, R Ashwin kept a cool mind to let a wide ball pass before chipping the final delivery over mid-off to secure the win. Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls.