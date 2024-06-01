 T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli’s Iconic Six Against Haris Rauf Voted ‘Greatest Moment’ In Tournament’s History By Fans
The clash between India and Pakistan in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup was one of the thrilling encounters as the Men in Blue pulled off a 160-run chase on the last ball of the match after they were left reeling at 31/4 by Pakistan's bowling attack.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 11:45 PM IST
Virat Kohli hitting a six off Haris Rauf in the T20 World Cup 2022 | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter's Virat Kohli iconic six off Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash between arch-rivals has been voted as the greatest moment in the history of the tournament.

When India required 28 off 12 balls to win the match, Kohli hit two sixes off Haris Rauf in the penultimate over, which turned the game around for Team India. One of the sixes hit by Kohli was considered one of the extraordinary shots in the history of the T20 World Cup.

On the final ball of the 19th over, Virat Kohli hit the ball down the ground off Haris Rauf, sending the spectators into frenzy at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, shifting momentum towards Team India. In November last year, ICC officially announced Virat Kohli's six off Haris as 'Shot Of The Century'.

After India were reeling at 31/4, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya stepped up and the pair formed a crucial 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket until the latter was dismissed for 40 at 144/5. Thereafter, Virat Kohli carried on India's batting. When India required 2 off 1 balls, Ravichandran Ashwin left the ball for a wide before he hit a winning run.

Kohli played a valiant unbeaten innings of 82 off 53 balls, including 6 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 154.71.

India to take Pakistan in New York on June 9

Team India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry when they take on each other in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the newly built Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

India and Pakistan will face off for the ninth time in the history of T20 World Cup. In their last eight encounters, the Men in Blue emerged victorious on seven occasions, while Pakistan won only once in 2021.

India and Pakistan only meet in the multi-nation tournaments like T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Asia Cup as the bilateral series between two teams have been suspended due to political tensions between neighbouring nations.

India and Pakistan are clubbed in Group A alongside hosts USA, Ireland and Canada.

