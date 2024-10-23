Video: Pakistani Reporter’s Question In Broken English Confuses Ben Stokes During Press Conference Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test

Ben Stokes. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England captain Ben Stokes expressed his confusion at Pakistan reporter's broken English during the press conference on Wednesday ahead of the 3rd Test in Rawalpindi. With the reporter trying to ask if England will yet again be aiming to score 800 runs as they did in the opening Test, Stokes struggled to understand the question. A video of the same surfaced on social media.

The Englishmen had shattered multiple records during the opening Test in Multan as they declared their only innings at 823/7, with Harry Brook scoring 317 and Joe Root making 262. The total proved to be the fourth-highest in Test cricket history as England eventually won by an innings and 47 runs.

Meanwhile, here's the video of the conversation between Stokes and the Pakistani reporter. With the 33-year-old struggling to understand the question, he had to ask the reporter to repeat the question.

"I'm fully confident that I'll be able to get more out of myself this week" - Ben Stokes

Meanwhile, captain Stokes stated that he is ready to bowl at full tilt in the Rawalpindi Test and feels fitter than he did before the previous match. The all-rounder believes the conditions will be good for batting in Rawalpindi for the first two days and said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"It was good to get through it. I have put myself through my paces at training, bowled two spells. Coming in and being one of only two seamers, I'm fully confident that I'll be able to get more out of myself this week than I did last week. There's not too much grass to hold everything together. It will be interesting to see how it goes. It will be a pretty good wicket for the first couple of days, at least."

England won the opening Test, but Pakistan hit back to level the series in the second.