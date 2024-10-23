 IND vs NZ, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When, Where & How To Watch 2nd Test In Pune
IND vs NZ, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When, Where & How To Watch 2nd Test In Pune

Rohit Sharma and his men know that winning the next two Tests is non-negotiable, especially with a tough five-Test series against Australia looming next month.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Shaken by a shock loss on home soil, star-studded India is gearing up for a fierce comeback against a feisty New Zealand side as they head into the crucial second Test starting this Thursday. After their dramatic collapse for just 46 runs in the first innings at Bengaluru, India's second-innings fightback wasn’t enough to avoid an eight-wicket drubbing. Despite this setback, they still hold onto the top spot in the World Test Championship, but the pressure is on.

Rohit Sharma and his men know that winning the next two Tests is non-negotiable, especially with a tough five-Test series against Australia looming next month. With their backs against the wall, India will be looking to fine-tune their lineup and find the right balance to neutralize New Zealand's gritty approach.

A lot of eyes are on the pitch at the MCA Stadium, which is expected to be a game-changer. Unlike Bengaluru’s track, this one doesn’t have much grass and features black soil—designed to limit the bounce that New Zealand exploited so well last time around. With the series on the line, the stage is set for India to come out swinging in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming details

Which channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test?

The 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand will be telecasted on the Sports18 network.

Where can you live stream India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in India?

The live stream of the second Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy.

