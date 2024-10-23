Zimbabwe Smash World Record 344/4 vs Gambia To Register Highest-Ever T20I Total In World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifiers

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza |

Zimbabwe have shattered T20I records as they have plundered the highest total in the format in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier tournament fixture against Gambia. The African nation hammered 344/4 off 20 overs as their captain Sikandar Raza smacked an unbeaten 133 off 43 deliveries, hammering 15 sixes in the process.

Sikandar Raza and his men have beaten Nepal's record for the highest score in T20I cricket as the latter had coasted to 314/3 during the Asian Games 2023 fixture against Mongolia. Zimbabwe openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani blazed away right from the outset as they stitched a 98-run partnership.

Bennett had perished for 50, while Marumani scored a 19-ball 62. Raza, meanwhile, was unstoppable as he got to the magical three-figure mark in only 33 deliveries and finished unbeaten on 133. Clive Madande also stayed unbeaten on 53 off 17 balls.

Zimbabwe posted Highest Total in T20I Internationals History, they post 344/4 in 20 Overs vs Gambia.🤯



Zimbabwe bowl Gambia out for 54 to register a 290-run win:

As far as the match result goes, Zimbabwe have coasted to a 290-run win, with Gambia's innings lasting only 14.4 overs. Richard Ngarava and Brandon Mavuta snared three wickets each. Wesley Medhevere snared two scalps, while Ryan Bural bagged a solitary wicket.

To little surprise, Raza received the Player of the Match award. Having registered four wins out of four, they have climbed to the top of the points table.