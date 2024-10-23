 Zimbabwe Smash World Record 344/4 vs Gambia To Register Highest-Ever T20I Total In World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifiers
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsZimbabwe Smash World Record 344/4 vs Gambia To Register Highest-Ever T20I Total In World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifiers

Zimbabwe Smash World Record 344/4 vs Gambia To Register Highest-Ever T20I Total In World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifiers

Zimbabwe hammer world record score of 344/4 in World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifiers.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza |

Zimbabwe have shattered T20I records as they have plundered the highest total in the format in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier tournament fixture against Gambia. The African nation hammered 344/4 off 20 overs as their captain Sikandar Raza smacked an unbeaten 133 off 43 deliveries, hammering 15 sixes in the process.

Read Also
'Don't think I have spoken so much Punjabi in my life as I have done in the last 6 weeks' - Sikandar...
article-image

Sikandar Raza and his men have beaten Nepal's record for the highest score in T20I cricket as the latter had coasted to 314/3 during the Asian Games 2023 fixture against Mongolia. Zimbabwe openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani blazed away right from the outset as they stitched a 98-run partnership.

Bennett had perished for 50, while Marumani scored a 19-ball 62. Raza, meanwhile, was unstoppable as he got to the magical three-figure mark in only 33 deliveries and finished unbeaten on 133. Clive Madande also stayed unbeaten on 53 off 17 balls.

Zimbabwe bowl Gambia out for 54 to register a 290-run win:

FPJ Shorts
Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East
Manipur Police Arrest 6 KCP (PWG) Militants In Imphal East
West Bengal Horror: 7-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Alipurduar
West Bengal Horror: 7-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped And Murdered In Alipurduar
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And Rental Costs In City: CREDAI-MCHI
Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And Rental Costs In City: CREDAI-MCHI

As far as the match result goes, Zimbabwe have coasted to a 290-run win, with Gambia's innings lasting only 14.4 overs. Richard Ngarava and Brandon Mavuta snared three wickets each. Wesley Medhevere snared two scalps, while Ryan Bural bagged a solitary wicket.

To little surprise, Raza received the Player of the Match award. Having registered four wins out of four, they have climbed to the top of the points table.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Preview: Wounded India Look To Bounce Back With Series On The Line In Pune

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Preview: Wounded India Look To Bounce Back With Series On The Line In Pune

Video: Pakistani Reporter’s Question In Broken English Confuses Ben Stokes During Press Conference...

Video: Pakistani Reporter’s Question In Broken English Confuses Ben Stokes During Press Conference...

IND vs NZ, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When, Where & How To Watch 2nd Test In Pune

IND vs NZ, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details: When, Where & How To Watch 2nd Test In Pune

Zimbabwe Smash World Record 344/4 vs Gambia To Register Highest-Ever T20I Total In World Cup...

Zimbabwe Smash World Record 344/4 vs Gambia To Register Highest-Ever T20I Total In World Cup...

Video: Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum Tonk The Ball In Six-Hitting Competition In Rawalpindi Ahead Of...

Video: Ben Stokes & Brendon McCullum Tonk The Ball In Six-Hitting Competition In Rawalpindi Ahead Of...