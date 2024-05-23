'IPL Trophies Are Not Won By Celebrations and Aggression': Ambati Rayudu Takes Dig At RCB After Another Unsuccessful Campaign

Ambati Rayudu takes a dig at RCB. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu took a dig at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their loss to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. With the Royal Challengers knocking the Super Kings out of the tournament right-handed batter reminded fans that IPL trophy is not won by beating only the Yellow Army or showing over aggression.

While the Royal Challengers made a below-par 172 in their stipulated 20 overs, they fought well to defend it against the Royals. However, it wasn't enough as Rovman Powell scripted a nervy four-wicket victory with a six straight back over the bowler's head when 5 runs were needed off the last 7 deliveries.

Unfortunately, sport is not a fairytale and our remarkable run in #IPL2024 came to an end. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik express their emotions and thank fans for their unwavering support. ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/FYygVD3UiC — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 23, 2024

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Rayudu stated:

"IPL Trophies are not won by celebrations and aggression. IPL Trophy is not winning by only beating CSK. To win the IPL trophy you will have to play well in the Playoffs."

"Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score" - Faf du Plessis

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that they were someway short of a par score and that several factors make it easy for the chasing sides. Nevertheless, the veteran was proud of how well RCB fought after being in dire straits.

"With the dew coming, we felt we were short with the bat. Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score. Credit to the boys - they fought really well. That's all you can ask for. If you look at naturally assessing the pitch and conditions, you would say it's a 180 pitch because it was swinging upfront and was quite slow. But what we've found out this season, with the impact player, the par score isn't enough any more. Also with the dew coming in. To come back like that, six games in a row, takes a lot of heart and character. We weren't special tonight in terms of pushing that extra 20 runs with the bat."

The Royals will now face the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.