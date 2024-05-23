CSK Bowler Tushar Deshpande Posts Instagram Story Trolling RCB As They Crash Out Of IPL 2024 After Losing Eliminator To RR; Deletes It Later

Tushar Deshpande. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande shared an Instagram story trolling the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their loss to the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator clash on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. However, the right-arm speedster had deleted it almost immediately, but the fans had captured the screenshot of the same.

CSK fans were left stunned after RCB's win over the defending champions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to knock them out of the competition. Hence, fans have seemingly held some animosity against the Royal Challengers and their own fans. With RCB's campaign coming to a halt on Wednesday, Tushar Deshpande couldn't held back from trolling them either, like countless other fans.

Tushar Deshpande's deleted Instagram story. | (Credits: Instagram)

"Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score" - Faf du Plessis

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that they were someway short of a par score and that several factors make it easy for the chasing sides. Nevertheless, the veteran was proud of how well RCB fought after being in dire straits.

"With the dew coming, we felt we were short with the bat. Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score. Credit to the boys - they fought really well. That's all you can ask for. If you look at naturally assessing the pitch and conditions, you would say it's a 180 pitch because it was swinging upfront and was quite slow. But what we've found out this season, with the impact player, the par score isn't enough any more. Also with the dew coming in. To come back like that, six games in a row, takes a lot of heart and character. We weren't special tonight in terms of pushing that extra 20 runs with the bat."

The Royals will now face the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.