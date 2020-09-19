IPL opener: Lalchand Rajput tags Mumbai Indians as favourites against Chennai Super Kings

It has been over six months since Indian players have not played any International cricket because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cases in India are increasing rapidly as the days pass by and hence the Indian board decided to shift the IPL in UAE where it will be played on three different venues-Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The top two teams of last year Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will clash against each other and it will be interesting to see which team uses the conditions better and starts off in a style.

The conditions in UAE will be the key factor as it will be very hot and humid. It’s to be seen how the players will adapt and adjust the prevailing conditions quickly.

The Indian players must be bit rusty as they haven’t played any competitive games for nearly six months but, players from West Indies, England and Australia will have a slight edge as they have played competitive cricket in England and are in good touch.

Mumbai Indians looks as the favourite to start with as their core players are the same the only player they will be missing is Malinga who is one of the best death bowlers in this format.

CSK will be missing one of their best T20 player Suresh Raina for their initial games and most of their players are senior cricketers whose average age is 31 years.

To understand better let’s do a SWOT analysis of both the teams



