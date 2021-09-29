IPL: Narine drive; Narine's all-round effort helps KKR outclass DC in a low-scoring encounter

Abu Dhabi: Nitish Rana exhibited calm in a tricky chase as Kolkata Knight Riders kept their play-off chances alive with a three-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals yesterday. The KKR bowlers made optimum use of the slow Sharjah track to restrict Delhi Capitals to 127/9. However, it was Sunil Narine who stole the thunder by taking DC pacer Kagiso Rabada to the cleaners with a 10-ball 21.

Rana (36 not out) and seasoned Narine also went after inexperienced Lalit Yadav in the 14th over to tilt the game in KKR's favour.

Narine, who also had figures of 2/18 in his four overs, said, “Watching a few games here, I knew there's a bit of spin. I didn't want to bowl too full.”

On his cameo, he said, “Batting in the middle-order is challenging. It's pleasing to see the hard work paying off after a long time. I think we are playing some good cricket.”

The loss is wake-up call for DC, who remain second with 16 points even as KKR consolidated their fourth spot with 10 points.

On a relaid Sharjah track where run-scoring was difficult, DC did well enough on the field till the 13th over. KKR were struggling at 76/ 4.

However Rishabh Pant had by then finished R Ashwin's (1/24 in 4 overs) quota and had to rely on Lalit Yadav's quick off-breaks. Rana flayed him at will as KKR kept pace with the scoring-rate.

In the 16th over, it

was Narine, who launched into Rabada which put KKR in the driver's seat.

Earlier, the KKR bowlers justified skipper Eoin Morgan's decision to put Delhi in to bat. For Delhi Capitals, only Steve Smith (39) and skipper Rishabh Pant (39) could cross the 30-run mark as run-scoring looked increasingly difficult on a sluggish track.

Pant, however, believed that DC should be fine if they focus on the fine details. “Our spinners did a really good job, even the pacers as well. We were just

lacking in one-two

overs but that is part and parcel of the game. We will learn from our mistakes and move on,” he said.

Pandya keeps MI's chances alive

On a day reports emerged about concerns over Hardik Pandya's fitness, the Mumbai Indians' all-rounder played a crucial innings against Punjab Kings to keep the team's chances alive in the IPL. While Pandya still didn't bowl, his 30-ball 40 helped the defending champions overhaul Punjab Kings's 135/6 and record a much-needed win.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 135/6 (A Markram 42; J Bumrah 2/24) lost to Mumbai Indians 137/4 (S Tiwary 45, H Pandya 40*; R Bishnoi 2/25) by six wickets.

Barber hits jackpot in fantasy contest, wins Rs 1 crore

Agencies: A barber from Bihar's Madhubani district became rich overnight by winning the top prize of Rs one crore in an IPL Dream Team contest. Ashok Kumar's selection of players in the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super King and Kolkata Knight Riders, which the former won by two wickets, was spot on and at the end of the engrossing contest on Sunday September 26, he was declared the winner.

“After the match, I came in first position and won Rs one crore. The official call also came soon after. I was told that a sum of Rs 70 lakh would be credited into my account in the next two days. The money will be paid after the deduction of taxes. I couldn't sleep that night,” said Ashok. Ashok has a shop at Nanaur Chowk in the Andharthandi block of Madhubani. He has been taking part in the contest for several years but hit the jackpot for the first time.

“I selected the Chennai Super King and Kolkata Knight Riders teams after paying an entry fee of Rs 50. I never thought I would be so lucky. When the match ended, the team I had selected performed remarkably. They have helped me win that contest,” said Ashok.

“I love my job as a barber and it will continue. I will first clear the debts with the winning amount and then construct a house for my family,” he said.

Points tally

TEAM M W L PT

CSK 10 8 2 16

DC 11 8 3 16

RCB 10 6 4 12

KKR 11 5 6 10

MI 11 5 6 10

PBKS 11 4 7 8

RR 10 4 6 8

SRH 10 2 8 4

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:13 AM IST