IPL: Here's why Rishi Dhawan is wearing a safety shield while bowling against Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings’ all-rounder Rishi Dhawan made his Indian Premier League comeback during the Chennai Super Kings clash after missing out on the last five seasons.

The 32-year-old grabbed attention for the safety shield which he wore on his comeback game while bowling. Dhawan wore the gear for protection as he recently underwent surgery for the nose injury that he suffered during Ranji Trophy.

Dhawan was picked by Punjab Kings in the mega auction ahead of the ongoing season for Rs 55 Lakh after his impressive show in the domestic circuit with Himachal Pradesh. He led his team to the historic Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:52 PM IST