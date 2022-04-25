e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Shikhar Dhawan becomes second cricketer after Virat Kohli to complete 6,000 IPL runs

Shikhar Dhawan becomes second cricketer after Virat Kohli to complete 6,000 IPL runs

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan | Photo: IPL-BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan | Photo: IPL-BCCI
Advertisement

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan on Monday completed 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan achieved this feat during the clash with Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He became the second cricketer after Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli to achieve this milestone.

Coming to the match, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings.

So far, Punjab have won a total of three matches in IPL 2022 while Chennai have claimed victory in two games.

ALSO READ

Good news: No bio-bubble for India's home series against South Africa, says BCCI sources Good news: No bio-bubble for India's home series against South Africa, says BCCI sources

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:31 PM IST