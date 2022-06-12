IPL generates more revenue than EPL, claims BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly | Pic: Twitter

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has claimed that the IPL generates more revenue than the English Premier League (EPL).

"I've seen the game evolve, where players like me earned a few hundreds and now have the potential of earning crores. This game is run by the fans, by the people of this country, and by the BCCI, which was formed by cricket fans. This sport is strong and will continue to evolve. The IPL generates more revenue than the English Premier League. It makes me feel happy and proud that the sport I love has evolved to become so strong," said Ganguly at India Leadership Council event.

Ganguly also spoke about his leadership style. "Captaincy, to me, is leading a team on the ground, and leadership, to me, is building a team. So, whether I worked with Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin or Rahul Dravid, I didn't compete with them; instead, I collaborated with them as leaders and shared responsibility," added the former captain, who led India to the 2003 World Cup final where the side fell short against Australia in the summit clash.

When asked what is common between being captain and managing BCCI, Ganguly, who represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, said: "I believe that the common thing is managing individuals. This country has exceptional talent, ranging from young players to young corporate employees. I genuinely believed that if I wanted to be the captain of a successful team, I had to respect my colleagues so that they could become good players, and that it's never the other way around; you can't keep everything to yourself and expect good things to happen; it won't happen."

