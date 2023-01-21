IPL franchise RCB Twitter account hacked, renamed to 'Bored Ape Yacht Club'

The Twitter account of IPL franchise RCB was hacked on Saturday. The handle was soon recovered as the hacker started posting NFT-related tweets on the timeline. The hacker changed the display picture and also changed the profile name to ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ and posted the NFT related tweets. It also retweeted some other NFT related users.

RCB issued a statement confirming the account was hacked and said the incident was beyond their control. "RCB's Twitter handle was compromised around 4 am on 21st January 2023 and we have lost the access to the account for the time being. This unfortunate incident happened beyond our control despite taking all security measures recommended by Twitter. We do not endorse or support any of the tweets/retweets that happened from our handle today and we regret the inconvenience caused. We are working with the Twitter support team to resolve this at the earliest. We'll be back soon," read the statement.

This is not the first time that the franchise’s account got hacked. Back in September 2021, it was hacked, but the franchise managed to restore the account. “Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused," RCB had tweeted back then.

