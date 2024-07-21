 IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant Could Join Chennai Super Kings If Not Retained By Delhi Capitals, Claims Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2025: Rishabh Pant Could Join Chennai Super Kings If Not Retained By Delhi Capitals, Claims Report

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant Could Join Chennai Super Kings If Not Retained By Delhi Capitals, Claims Report

If Rishabh Pant decides to leave Delhi Capital in case doesn't get retained by the franchise, then the wicketkeeper-batter is likely to join Chennai Super Kings.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is reportedly set to leave the Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega IPL 2025 Auction. Before the mega auction, all 10 franchises will have to retain and release their players ahead of the IPL auction, which is slated to take in January or Febraury next year.

As per the report by Dainik Jagran, Delhi Capitals is not happy with skipper Rishabh Pant, who lead the side in the IPL 2024 upon his return to competitive cricket after being on the sidelines for 15 months due to injuries that he suffered from fatal car crash in Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

Though Delhi Capitals is not keen having Rishabh Pant in their setup, they are still contemplating in retaining him ahead of the mega IPL auction next year. However, DC's director Sourav Ganguly is still in favour of retaining Rishabh Pant for the next season of the cash rich franchise cricket league.

If Rishabh Pant decides to leave Delhi Capital in case doesn't get retained by the franchise, then the wicketkeeper-batter is likely to join Chennai Super Kings. As per the reports, the CSK has already hinted that the franchise is looking to sign top Indian wicketkeeper-batter if MS Dhoni call its quits from the IPL.

MS Dhoni has not uttered a word about his future in the IPL but it is very unlikely that the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will feature in the next season of the tournament, given his age.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Para-Karate Athlete Tarun Sharma Thanks 'Tauba Tauba' Singer Karan Aujla For Helping Him...

Video: Para-Karate Athlete Tarun Sharma Thanks 'Tauba Tauba' Singer Karan Aujla For Helping Him...

IND vs UAE: Richa Ghosh Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Score Half-Century In Women's Asia Cup;...

IND vs UAE: Richa Ghosh Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Score Half-Century In Women's Asia Cup;...

IND vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup T20: Harmanpreet Kaur & Richa Ghosh's Fifties Help India Set 202-Run...

IND vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup T20: Harmanpreet Kaur & Richa Ghosh's Fifties Help India Set 202-Run...

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant Could Join Chennai Super Kings If Not Retained By Delhi Capitals, Claims...

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant Could Join Chennai Super Kings If Not Retained By Delhi Capitals, Claims...

Paris Paralympic Games 2024: Para-Shuttler Sukant Kadam's Brother & Uncle's France Visas Denied;...

Paris Paralympic Games 2024: Para-Shuttler Sukant Kadam's Brother & Uncle's France Visas Denied;...