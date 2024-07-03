'Bhai, Same Mere Pass Bhi Hai': Axar Patel Hilariously Trolls Rishabh Pant Over His Instagram Post With T20 WC 2024 Winner's Medal

Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant | Credits: Rishabh Pant Instagram

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel hilariously trolled his teammate Rishabh Pant over his Instagram post with the winner's medal after the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph by defeating South Africa in the Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Team India finally ended their 13-year-old World Cup and 11-year-old ICC titles drought. Moreover, the Men in Blue clinched the coveted T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years, with their previous victory coming in the inaugural edition of the tournament under the dynamic leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007, defeating arch-rivals in the Final.

Indian players haven't yet gotten over the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph and many sharing their excitement by posting pictures with the winner's medal on their social media handles. Rishabh Pant also joined in the celebrations.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rishabh Pant posted a few pictures with his winner's medal and captioned, "This medal 🥇 hits you differently."

However, Axar Patel came up with a witty comment on Rishabh Pant's post, stating he has the same winner medal with him.

"Bhai same mere pass bhi hai." Axar Patel wrote.

Rishabh Pant shared a transition of himself on his Instagram, where he was walking with the crutches after the surgery to lifting the T20 World Cup trophy and captioned, "Blessed, Humbled & Grateful. God has it’s own plan."

Rishabh Pant played his first major international tournament ever since his return to competitive cricket after being on the sidelines due to injuries that he sustained during the fatal car crash on Delhi-Dehradun Highway on 1 January 2023.

Pant had a decent campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024, scoring 171 runs at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of 127.61. His best performance came against Pakistan, where he scored 42 off 31 balls to help India post a modest 119 on the board, which was successfully defended by the bowlers by restricting arch-rivals to 113/7 in a stipulaed 20 overs.

Rishabh Pant has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe and is likely to return to action for Sri Lanka tour, consisting of 3 T20Is and as many ODI matches, starting on July 27.